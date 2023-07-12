Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) investors to reap big returns again

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.17M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 15.14% during that session. The CVKD stock price is -287.93% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 31.03% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.02K shares.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

Sporting 15.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the CVKD stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) have changed 10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 66660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) estimates and forecasts

CVKD Dividends

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 607.0 shares worth more than $1056.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 230.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $400.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.