Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Slumps 7.08%, A Gain For Bears

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.18M, closed the last trade at $4.99 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 7.08% during that session. The BDTX stock price is -37.27% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 76.35% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Sporting 7.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BDTX stock price touched $4.99 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 177.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have changed 133.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -220.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.4% from current levels.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 142.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.83%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.90% and 20.00% for the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.50% with a share float percentage of 78.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 5.4 million shares worth more than $10.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bellevue Group AG held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.52 million and represent 9.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.