Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX): What Is Good About Stock?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.10M, closed the last trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $1.79 on the day or 42.22% during that session. The BDRX stock price is -27495.36% off its 52-week high price of $1664.00 and 41.79% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.87K shares.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Sporting 42.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BDRX stock price touched $6.03 or saw a rise of 38.09%. Year-to-date, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares have moved -98.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) have changed -4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.91% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.