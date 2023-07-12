Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected To Rise 88.31% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.54B, closed the recent trade at $147.90 per share which meant it gained $4.57 on the day or 3.18% during that session. The BIDU stock price is -8.78% off its 52-week high price of $160.88 and 50.25% above the 52-week low of $73.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 51 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.42.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Sporting 3.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the BIDU stock price touched $147.90 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Baidu Inc. shares have moved 29.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have changed 9.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1264.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $782.96 while the price target rests at a high of $1629.62. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1001.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -429.38% from the levels at last check today.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baidu Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.06%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.00% and 2.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.64 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.12 billion and $4.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.70% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -29.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.91%.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 28 and September 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.31% with a share float percentage of 30.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baidu Inc. having a total of 777 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $1.39 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 3.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.06 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 5.44 million shares of worth $806.72 million while later fund manager owns 4.47 million shares of worth $662.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.