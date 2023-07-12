Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.66B, closed the recent trade at $162.77 per share which meant it gained $2.6 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The ANET stock price is -9.58% off its 52-week high price of $178.36 and 41.7% above the 52-week low of $94.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.43.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the ANET stock price touched $162.77 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Arista Networks Inc. shares have moved 34.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have changed 0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $172.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.06% from the levels at last check today.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arista Networks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.17%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.40% and 17.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 billion and $1.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.80% for the current quarter and 17.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 62.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.98%.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.49% with a share float percentage of 92.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arista Networks Inc. having a total of 1,294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.22 million shares worth more than $4.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 6.96 million shares of worth $1.13 billion while later fund manager owns 5.72 million shares of worth $929.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.