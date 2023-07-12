Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Disappoints Wall Street With 26.75% Stock Price Gain

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 19.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.86M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 26.75% during that session. The ARDS stock price is -714.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Sporting 26.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the ARDS stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 16.85%. Year-to-date, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -71.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have changed 23.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -488.24% from the levels at last check today.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.16%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,113.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.20% over the past 5 years.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.60% with a share float percentage of 16.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2.14 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.