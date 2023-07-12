An In-Depth Look At Holley Inc. (HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.98M, closed the recent trade at $5.36 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 21.82% during that session. The HLLY stock price is -136.57% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 64.93% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 488.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Holley Inc. (HLLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Sporting 21.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the HLLY stock price touched $5.36 or saw a rise of 7.27%. Year-to-date, Holley Inc. shares have moved 152.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) have changed 51.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.95.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Holley Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 119.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.50% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171.81 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $156.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $179.42 million and $152.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.20% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.83% with a share float percentage of 94.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Holley Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 14.35 million shares worth more than $76.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 12.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 4.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.19 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.97% shares in the company for having 10.61 million shares of worth $56.87 million while later fund manager owns 5.5 million shares of worth $29.48 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.