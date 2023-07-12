An Analysis Of Spark Networks SE (LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.15M, closed the recent trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -25.82% during that session. The LOV stock price is -1275.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 10.71% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 432.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Sporting -25.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the LOV stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 41.05%. Year-to-date, Spark Networks SE shares have moved -56.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) have changed -68.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -435.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -435.71% from the levels at last check today.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spark Networks SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.69%, compared to 28.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.21% with a share float percentage of 35.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spark Networks SE having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 4.86 million shares worth more than $1.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Osmium Partners, LLC held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.77 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 5776.0 shares of worth $1732.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.