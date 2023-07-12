Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Up 440.94% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the recent trade at $39.71 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -11.43% off its 52-week high price of $44.25 and 82.37% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting 2.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the AEHR stock price touched $39.71 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved 97.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed -6.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.32% from the levels at last check today.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aehr Test Systems shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and 320.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.29 million and $10.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.50% for the current quarter and 117.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 493.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report on July 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.24% with a share float percentage of 65.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $77.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.91 million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $28.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $27.82 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.