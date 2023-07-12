AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The ADTH stock price is -200.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 1.64% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Sporting -6.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the ADTH stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 15.86%. Year-to-date, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. shares have moved -26.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) have changed -26.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -391.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -125.41% from the levels at last check today.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.33 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $42.48 million and $38.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.40% for the current quarter and 4.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.90%.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.88% with a share float percentage of 84.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corbin Capital Partners, LP with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $6.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Corbin Capital Partners, LP held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.6 million and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.