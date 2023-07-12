A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.21M, closed the recent trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 8.47% during that session. The ARBK stock price is -261.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.95 and 81.25% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 227.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Sporting 8.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the ARBK stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, Argo Blockchain plc shares have moved 77.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have changed 65.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.76, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.92% from the levels at last check today.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Argo Blockchain plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.98%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.96 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.67% with a share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Argo Blockchain plc having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Water Island Capital, LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Water Island Capital, LLC held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 93001.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 2693.0 shares of worth $5204.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.