1.22 Gain Turns Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.25B, closed the recent trade at $43.88 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The TPX stock price is -0.91% off its 52-week high price of $44.28 and 49.89% above the 52-week low of $21.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $TJX Companies, Inc. (The).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/11/23 when the TPX stock price touched $43.88 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have moved 27.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have changed 16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.52% from the levels at last check today.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.85%, compared to -6.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -17.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 1.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.30% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempur Sealy International Inc. having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.19 million shares worth more than $797.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $625.7 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 5.32 million shares of worth $227.58 million while later fund manager owns 4.95 million shares of worth $170.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.