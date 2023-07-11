ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Investors To Make Money Again

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $13.49 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 5.79% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -297.26% off its 52-week high price of $53.59 and 12.68% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting 5.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the ZIM stock price touched $13.49 or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved -21.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.17%, compared to -18.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.90% and -109.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.43 billion and $3.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -60.70% for the current quarter and -56.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 271.20% over the past 5 years.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 16.95 at a share yield of 132.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.78% with a share float percentage of 44.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 4.01 million shares worth more than $53.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 1.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.41 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $6.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $5.38 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.