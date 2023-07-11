Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Shares Gain $5.08 After Investor Confidence Raised

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.05B, closed the recent trade at $51.68 per share which meant it gained $5.08 on the day or 10.90% during that session. The ZG stock price is -0.5% off its 52-week high price of $51.94 and 49.28% above the 52-week low of $26.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Procter & Gamble Company (The).

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Sporting 10.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the ZG stock price touched $51.68 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved 65.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have changed 12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.95% from the levels at last check today.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.18%, compared to 19.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.34% with a share float percentage of 89.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.8 million shares worth more than $690.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 27.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $300.19 million and represent 12.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $113.24 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $33.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.