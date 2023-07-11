WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.91 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The WYY stock price is -60.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 10.99% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) trade information

Sporting 6.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the WYY stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, WidePoint Corporation shares have moved 4.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) have changed 6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 31610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WidePoint Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.00%, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.34 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.30% over the past 5 years.

WYY Dividends

WidePoint Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.69% with a share float percentage of 11.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WidePoint Corporation having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.