Why Should You Add MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) To Your Portfolio?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23B, closed the recent trade at $403.39 per share which meant it lost -$4.32 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The MSTR stock price is -1.15% off its 52-week high price of $408.01 and 67.14% above the 52-week low of $132.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 923.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the MSTR stock price touched $403.39 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have moved 184.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed 38.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $375.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $180.00 while the price target rests at a high of $490.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.38% from the levels at last check today.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 151.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.95%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.40% and 78.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $122.07 million and $127.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.70% for the current quarter and -0.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 85.19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -142.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MSTR Dividends

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.29% with a share float percentage of 59.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroStrategy Incorporated having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $624.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital International Investors held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $387.37 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $324.51 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $206.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.65% of company’s outstanding stock.