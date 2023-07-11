Why Should Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Be In Your Portfolio?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.33B, closed the recent trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The CIG stock price is -8.06% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 31.85% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 million shares.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting -1.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the CIG stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have moved 26.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have changed 5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.14 while the price target rests at a high of $2.14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 13.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.71% from the levels at last check today.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.44%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 10.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.49% with a share float percentage of 15.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 28.72 million shares worth more than $71.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 1.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.71 million and represent 1.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 6.09 million shares of worth $15.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $9.98 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.