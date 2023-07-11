Why Should agilon health inc. (AGL) Be In Your Portfolio?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.22B, closed the last trade at $17.27 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 4.41% during that session. The AGL stock price is -70.47% off its 52-week high price of $29.44 and 13.14% above the 52-week low of $15.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that agilon health inc. (AGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Sporting 4.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the AGL stock price touched $17.27 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, agilon health inc. shares have moved 7.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) have changed -15.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -137.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.23% from current levels.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that agilon health inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.54%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $670.13 million and $694.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 65.70% for the current quarter and 58.70% for the next.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.14% with a share float percentage of 107.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with agilon health inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 194.61 million shares worth more than $4.62 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 46.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 54.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 13.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 14.5 million shares of worth $344.44 million while later fund manager owns 14.27 million shares of worth $310.42 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.44% of company’s outstanding stock.