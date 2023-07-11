Why Invest In Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stock?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) has a beta value of -1.47 and has seen 3.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.11M, closed the recent trade at $6.08 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 22.61% during that session. The ABOS stock price is -80.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.97 and 42.11% above the 52-week low of $3.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 192.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Sporting 22.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the ABOS stock price touched $6.08 or saw a fall of -1.67%. Year-to-date, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 12.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) have changed 24.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -261.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.82% from the levels at last check today.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.64%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -34.60% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 79.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.18% with a share float percentage of 87.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.77 million shares worth more than $59.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 23.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.05 million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $5.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $2.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.