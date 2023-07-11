Why Do You Need To Add STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) To Your Portfolio?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.38B, closed the recent trade at $48.99 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The STM stock price is -9.27% off its 52-week high price of $53.53 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $29.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the STM stock price touched $48.99 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, STMicroelectronics N.V. shares have moved 37.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) have changed 4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.23 while the price target rests at a high of $78.31. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.09% from the levels at last check today.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STMicroelectronics N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.43%, compared to -0.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 93.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

STM Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.02% with a share float percentage of 5.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STMicroelectronics N.V. having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Envestnet Asset Management with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $281.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Envestnet Asset Management held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.82 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 3.64 million shares of worth $175.37 million while later fund manager owns 3.64 million shares of worth $194.86 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.