Why Buy Stock In AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $672.13M, closed the recent trade at $10.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The ALCC stock price is -4.06% off its 52-week high price of $10.77 and 6.57% above the 52-week low of $9.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.53K shares.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the ALCC stock price touched $10.35 or saw a rise of 2.36%. Year-to-date, AltC Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) have changed -1.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 21420.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.59% over the past 6 months.

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.64% with a share float percentage of 96.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AltC Acquisition Corp. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $50.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.3 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $10.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.