When Will Aegon N.V. (AEG) Be Worth Investing In?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.77B, closed the recent trade at $5.20 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The AEG stock price is -9.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 27.69% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the AEG stock price touched $5.20. Year-to-date, Aegon N.V. shares have moved 3.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have changed 8.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.94 while the price target rests at a high of $7.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.23% from the levels at last check today.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aegon N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.42%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and 200.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -213.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.50%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 6.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.41% with a share float percentage of 9.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 125.81 million shares worth more than $652.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 18.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.63 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.66% shares in the company for having 98.31 million shares of worth $510.21 million while later fund manager owns 6.27 million shares of worth $32.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.