When T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Will Be A Good Investment?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 5.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.22B, closed the last trade at $138.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The TMUS stock price is -11.59% off its 52-week high price of $154.38 and 9.7% above the 52-week low of $124.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.69.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Sporting -0.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the TMUS stock price touched $138.34 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, T-Mobile US Inc. shares have moved -1.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have changed 9.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115.75 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.33% from current levels.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that T-Mobile US Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 239.81%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,977.80% and 387.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.40%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.39 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $19.7 billion and $19.99 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.60% for the current quarter and -1.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -3.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65.51%.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.24% with a share float percentage of 92.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T-Mobile US Inc. having a total of 1,693 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.07 million shares worth more than $7.11 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.08 billion and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 18.91 million shares of worth $2.65 billion while later fund manager owns 16.03 million shares of worth $2.32 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.