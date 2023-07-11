When NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Will Be A Good Investment?

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.75M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 13.38% during that session. The NNVC stock price is -142.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) trade information

Sporting 13.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the NNVC stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, NanoViricides Inc. shares have moved 44.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) have changed 39.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -228.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -228.12% from the levels at last check today.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.20% over the past 5 years.

NNVC Dividends

NanoViricides Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.72% with a share float percentage of 12.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoViricides Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.