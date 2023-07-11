What Is So Great About Okta Inc. (OKTA)?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.33B, closed the recent trade at $69.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The OKTA stock price is -59.47% off its 52-week high price of $110.94 and 36.58% above the 52-week low of $44.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the OKTA stock price touched $69.57 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Okta Inc. shares have moved 1.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have changed -2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Okta Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,375.00%, compared to 25.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.

36 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $534.54 million for the current quarter. 36 have an estimated revenue figure of $552.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 29 and September 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.77% with a share float percentage of 83.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc. having a total of 869 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.75 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $844.41 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 4.38 million shares of worth $299.29 million while later fund manager owns 3.35 million shares of worth $229.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.