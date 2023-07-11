Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the recent trade at $8.09 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The ESRT stock price is -7.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 33.37% above the 52-week low of $5.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the ESRT stock price touched $8.09 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares have moved 19.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have changed 17.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.09.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.27 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $165.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $160.33 million and $164.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.10% for the current quarter and 0.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 454.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.80%.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.65% with a share float percentage of 100.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Empire State Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.17 million shares worth more than $143.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.14 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 8.26 million shares of worth $55.7 million while later fund manager owns 6.16 million shares of worth $51.35 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.84% of company’s outstanding stock.