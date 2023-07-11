Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Lower

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.83M, closed the last trade at $3.98 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.38% during that session. The BLDE stock price is -72.36% off its 52-week high price of $6.86 and 36.93% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 465.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Sporting 3.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the BLDE stock price touched $3.98 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have changed 6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.63% from current levels.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.00% and 8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.31 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $35.63 million and $39.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.40% for the current quarter and 52.30% for the next.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.54% with a share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blade Air Mobility Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.82 million shares worth more than $23.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 4.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.17 million and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.98% shares in the company for having 5.03 million shares of worth $17.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $6.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.