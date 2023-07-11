TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the recent trade at $9.29 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The TAC stock price is -27.56% off its 52-week high price of $11.85 and 18.73% above the 52-week low of $7.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the TAC stock price touched $9.29 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, TransAlta Corporation shares have moved 3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) have changed -6.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransAlta Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,350.00%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.40% and 23.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $394.89 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $468.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $343.51 million and $691.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.00% for the current quarter and -32.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.45%.

TAC Dividends

TransAlta Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.38% with a share float percentage of 74.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransAlta Corporation having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 38.4 million shares worth more than $336.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada held 14.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookfield Corp /ON/, with the holding of over 35.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $310.24 million and represent 13.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 3.11 million shares of worth $30.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.86 million shares of worth $18.14 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.