Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Slumps 25.72%, A Gain For Bears

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 25.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 25.72% during that session. The TAOP stock price is -165.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80210.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Sporting 25.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the TAOP stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 34.0%. Year-to-date, Taoping Inc. shares have moved 2.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 17110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -960.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -960.61% from the levels at last check today.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 95.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.00%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.98% with a share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taoping Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 35300.0 shares worth more than $23234.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 29444.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19380.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 25705.0 shares of worth $16919.0 while later fund manager owns 3739.0 shares of worth $2461.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.