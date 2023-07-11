Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Shares Have Loss -5.00% Over The Past Month

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.77B, closed the recent trade at $17.38 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The SBLK stock price is -60.07% off its 52-week high price of $27.82 and 3.05% above the 52-week low of $16.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the SBLK stock price touched $17.38 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have moved -9.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have changed -5.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -95.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.58% from the levels at last check today.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.40%, compared to -18.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75.00% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.97 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $350.95 million and $275.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -46.70% for the current quarter and -15.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 106.60% over the past 5 years.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 8.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.96% with a share float percentage of 49.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 26.07 million shares worth more than $550.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 25.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alliancebernstein L.p., with the holding of over 6.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.02 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Value Fund and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $33.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $11.61 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.