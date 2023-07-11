SOS Limited (SOS) Has Risen 43.13%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 9.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.97M, closed the recent trade at $8.17 per share which meant it gained $2.46 on the day or 43.13% during that session. The SOS stock price is -26.32% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 68.91% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SOS Limited (SOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Sporting 43.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the SOS stock price touched $8.17 or saw a rise of 14.0%. Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved 199.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 94.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed 101.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1123.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1123.99% from the levels at last check today.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 136.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.70% for the current quarter and 200.90% for the next.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between October 02 and October 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.42% with a share float percentage of 0.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOS Limited having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC with over 1.0 shares worth more than $7.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stephens Consulting, LLC , with the holding of over 1.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 3581.0 shares of worth $27574.0 while later fund manager owns 16.0 shares of worth $123.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.