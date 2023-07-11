Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.85B, closed the last trade at $14.51 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The PAA stock price is 0.9% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $9.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the PAA stock price touched $14.51 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have moved 23.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed 4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.51% from current levels.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.97%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.30% and -21.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.28 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.36 billion and $14.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.50% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 116.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.07 at a share yield of 7.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.12% with a share float percentage of 66.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 62.84 million shares worth more than $783.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Alps Advisors Inc. held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 29.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $362.17 million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.09% shares in the company for having 58.94 million shares of worth $731.99 million while later fund manager owns 13.73 million shares of worth $170.57 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.