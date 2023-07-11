Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.17B, closed the last trade at $40.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The MBLY stock price is -18.97% off its 52-week high price of $48.11 and 38.55% above the 52-week low of $24.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the MBLY stock price touched $40.44 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Mobileye Global Inc. shares have moved 15.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) have changed -7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.14 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.63% from current levels.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mobileye Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.25%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $453.59 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $553.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.63%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 134.77% with a share float percentage of 136.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobileye Global Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 12.09 million shares worth more than $423.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Norges Bank Investment Management held 21.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 8.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $376.91 million and represent 15.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $107.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $55.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.