Shares Of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Gain 13.80% In A Month

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13B, closed the recent trade at $52.93 per share which meant it gained $5.02 on the day or 10.48% during that session. The Z stock price is -0.57% off its 52-week high price of $53.23 and 50.61% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 10.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the Z stock price touched $52.93 or saw a fall of -0.68%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved 64.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed 13.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.47.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 47.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.30%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $470.94 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $458.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.30% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.01% over the past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.07% with a share float percentage of 115.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $1.92 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 21.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 13.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 7.06 million shares of worth $372.77 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $296.79 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.29% of company’s outstanding stock.