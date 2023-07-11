Shares In Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) 0.72% Up, YTD

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.43M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.71% during that session. The PPBT stock price is -101.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 5.04% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Sporting -6.71% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the PPBT stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 11.46%. Year-to-date, Purple Biotech Ltd. shares have moved 0.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) have changed -14.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -691.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -403.6% from the levels at last check today.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Purple Biotech Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.

PPBT Dividends

Purple Biotech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Purple Biotech Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 23088.0 shares worth more than $32092.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 19703.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27387.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.