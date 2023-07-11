SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Shares Lost -$0.21 After Investor Confidence Dipped

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $800.64M, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -7.34% during that session. The SES stock price is -142.26% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 49.81% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SES AI Corporation (SES) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Sporting -7.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the SES stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 9.25%. Year-to-date, SES AI Corporation shares have moved -15.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) have changed 25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.94% from current levels.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SES AI Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to 9.30% for the industry.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.63% with a share float percentage of 58.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SES AI Corporation having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 34.68 million shares worth more than $102.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 11.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Motors Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 33.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.52 million and represent 10.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $11.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $9.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.