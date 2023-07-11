Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34B, closed the last trade at $41.80 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The SDRL stock price is -8.8% off its 52-week high price of $45.48 and 47.37% above the 52-week low of $22.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 579.27K shares.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the SDRL stock price touched $41.80 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Seadrill Limited shares have moved 28.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) have changed 15.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.29 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.92% from current levels.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.97% over the past 6 months, compared to 56.90% for the industry.

SDRL Dividends

Seadrill Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.56% with a share float percentage of 66.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seadrill Limited having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polus Capital Management Ltd with over 5.58 million shares worth more than $224.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Polus Capital Management Ltd held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.18 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Tocqueville International Value Fd and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Alternative Strategies Investments. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 32203.0 shares of worth $1.37 million while later fund manager owns 9007.0 shares of worth $0.38 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.