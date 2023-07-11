NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $5.69 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 6.95% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -124.6% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 51.67% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.11K shares.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting 6.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the NAAS stock price touched $5.69 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, NaaS Technology Inc. shares have moved 46.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed -21.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -227.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.57%.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.51% with a share float percentage of 4.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NaaS Technology Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $23.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 63136.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $23.32 million while later fund manager owns 9484.0 shares of worth $45238.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.