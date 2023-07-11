Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Share Prices Gained By $0.03

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 17.37 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.40% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1561.97% off its 52-week high price of $11.80 and 57.75% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 4.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the GNS stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 115.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed -19.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.57%, compared to 21.60% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $78925.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71478.0 and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.