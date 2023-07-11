Investor Confidence Dwindles After Cameco Corporation. (NYSE: CCJ) Shares Gain By About 0.76

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.00B, closed the last trade at $30.35 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 2.57% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -8.73% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 31.73% above the 52-week low of $20.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.33 million shares.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 2.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the CCJ stock price touched $30.35 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 33.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 1.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 252.00%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.40% and 550.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.06 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $372.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $418.51 million and $271.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.40% for the current quarter and 37.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.10% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 0.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.59% with a share float percentage of 69.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 736 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.3 million shares worth more than $557.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $392.78 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 13.47 million shares of worth $352.48 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $299.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.