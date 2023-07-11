How Is Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.64M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 16.81% during that session. The XOS stock price is -497.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 625.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xos Inc. (XOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Sporting 16.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the XOS stock price touched $0.37 or saw a fall of -2.78%. Year-to-date, Xos Inc. shares have moved -15.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) have changed -6.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -981.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.41% from the levels at last check today.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xos Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.42%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.35 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 million and $11.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.20% for the current quarter and 114.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -304.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.70%.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.56% with a share float percentage of 21.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xos Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $0.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.