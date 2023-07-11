HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Forecast To Gain 15.97% To Hit Consensus Price Target

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.50B, closed the recent trade at $46.04 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The DINO stock price is -43.77% off its 52-week high price of $66.19 and 19.37% above the 52-week low of $37.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the DINO stock price touched $46.04 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, HF Sinclair Corporation shares have moved -11.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) have changed 0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.12% from the levels at last check today.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HF Sinclair Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.20%, compared to -9.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.20% and -51.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.16 billion and $10.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.00% for the current quarter and -27.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 321.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.80%.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 3.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.10% with a share float percentage of 90.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HF Sinclair Corporation having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.69 million shares worth more than $725.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $695.27 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 6.88 million shares of worth $318.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.27 million shares of worth $197.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.