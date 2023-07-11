Fluence Energy Inc. Shares Are Up 149.51% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49B, closed the last trade at $25.60 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The FLNC stock price is -15.43% off its 52-week high price of $29.55 and 66.21% above the 52-week low of $8.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the FLNC stock price touched $25.60 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, Fluence Energy Inc. shares have moved 49.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) have changed -0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.25% from current levels.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluence Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.21%, compared to -9.30% for the industry.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.19% with a share float percentage of 99.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluence Energy Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siemens Ag with over 39.74 million shares worth more than $804.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Siemens Ag held 33.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with the holding of over 18.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.68 million and represent 16.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $21.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $17.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.