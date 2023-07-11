Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.59% Stock Price Incline

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.50B, closed the recent trade at $117.29 per share which meant it gained $2.96 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The EXPE stock price is -6.53% off its 52-week high price of $124.95 and 29.76% above the 52-week low of $82.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the EXPE stock price touched $117.29 or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Expedia Group Inc. shares have moved 33.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expedia Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.61%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.30% and 31.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.38 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.18 billion and $3.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.30% for the current quarter and 8.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 221.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.71%.

EXPE Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.68% with a share float percentage of 98.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group Inc. having a total of 1,016 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.05 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 4.58 million shares of worth $535.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 million shares of worth $410.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.