Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Shares Have Inclined 22.25% Year To Date

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.48B, closed the last trade at $27.36 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The DBX stock price is 0.44% off its 52-week high price of $27.24 and 31.62% above the 52-week low of $18.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Wallbox N.V.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the DBX stock price touched $27.36 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Dropbox Inc. shares have moved 22.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed 16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.18, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.21% from current levels.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dropbox Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.09%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 76.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 82.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.07%.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.05% with a share float percentage of 90.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox Inc. having a total of 680 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.53 million shares worth more than $616.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $443.51 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 9.21 million shares of worth $187.88 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $180.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.