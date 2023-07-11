Does Bioventus Inc. (BVS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.89M, closed the last trade at $3.44 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 18.21% during that session. The BVS stock price is -170.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.31 and 76.74% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 724.25K shares.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Sporting 18.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the BVS stock price touched $3.44 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Bioventus Inc. shares have moved 31.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) have changed 21.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bioventus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -188.24%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -137.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.23 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $140.33 million and $141.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.90% for the current quarter and -15.30% for the next.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.72% with a share float percentage of 76.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bioventus Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 12.1 million shares worth more than $12.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. held 19.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.67 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.41 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.