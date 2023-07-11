D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): What Makes The Stock Good?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.74 per share which meant 0.09% during that session. The HEPS stock price is -8.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 64.94% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 617.78K shares.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the HEPS stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have moved 163.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) have changed 59.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $47.28 while the price target rests at a high of $57.37. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3197.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2617.24% from the levels at last check today.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 122.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.73%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.99 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.10% for the current quarter and 97.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -34.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 22 and September 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.12% with a share float percentage of 43.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hosking Partners LLP with over 6.78 million shares worth more than $11.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Hosking Partners LLP held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.43 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $4.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $1.57 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.