Cingulate Inc. (CING): What Is Good About Stock?

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 14.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The CING stock price is -124.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 25.84% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cingulate Inc. (CING) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Sporting -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the CING stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 16.04%. Year-to-date, Cingulate Inc. shares have moved -10.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) have changed -8.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -855.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -237.08% from the levels at last check today.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cingulate Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.18%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.80% and -5.60% for the next quarter.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cingulate Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91609.0 and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.