Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.49B, closed the last trade at $109.45 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 1.31% during that session. The COF stock price is -12.46% off its 52-week high price of $123.09 and 23.32% above the 52-week low of $83.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Sporting 1.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the COF stock price touched $109.45 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Capital One Financial Corporation shares have moved 17.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have changed -3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $109.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $145.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.22% from current levels.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capital One Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.10%, compared to -7.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -33.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.60%.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.54% with a share float percentage of 91.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital One Financial Corporation having a total of 1,365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 35.17 million shares worth more than $3.38 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.03 billion and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.17% shares in the company for having 23.54 million shares of worth $2.19 billion while later fund manager owns 11.6 million shares of worth $1.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.