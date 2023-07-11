Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79B, closed the recent trade at $7.33 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BORR stock price is -10.91% off its 52-week high price of $8.13 and 66.58% above the 52-week low of $2.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/10/23 when the BORR stock price touched $7.33 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved 47.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.08 while the price target rests at a high of $10.06. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.23% from the levels at last check today.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 38.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $183 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $205 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.15% with a share float percentage of 61.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.06 million shares worth more than $99.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, with the holding of over 9.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.29 million and represent 3.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and New World Fund, Inc. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 4.46 million shares of worth $32.23 million while later fund manager owns 3.56 million shares of worth $26.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.